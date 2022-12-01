Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Chevy Chase recreates iconic scene from ‘Christmas Vacation’ at Raising Cane’s

Chevy Chase recreated an iconic scene from “Christmas Vacation” during a lighting ceremony at a Raising Cane’s in Illinois. (Source: Raising Cane’s/Seater/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (Gray News) – It’s a beaut, Clark!

Chevy Chase recreated an iconic scene from “Christmas Vacation” during a lighting ceremony at a Raising Cane’s in Illinois.

Hundreds of people gathered for the lighting ceremony Tuesday night at the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Chicago suburb of Morton Grove.

The event was filmed for a holiday commercial.

A video shared by the restaurant chain shows Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves introducing Chase to the crowd as the actor holds a pair of extension cords.

“Drumroll, please,” Chase says as he plugs in the cords. Of course, the lights don’t work, but like in the film, the display lights up on the second try.

Fortunately, unlike in “Christmas Vacation,” the display did not cause a city-wide power outage.

Chase and Graves then drove away in a replica of the Griswold family’s iconic wood-paneled station wagon, complete with a Christmas tree strapped on top.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Adams County Sheriff's Office comes up $400 short after returning money confiscated from...
$400 missing as sheriff returns cash seized from Afroman during home raid
George Wagner IV, 31, listens to his defense attorney, John P. Parker, deliver his closing...
George Wagner IV found guilty on all charges in Pike County Massacre trial
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, according to a...
Husband killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75 as wife remains hospitalized
Police were called to the Pierce Township address for an unresponsive subject, who was later...
Amelia man found dead in shipping container

Latest News

A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.
School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home
LIVE: Biden Macron joint news conference
LIVE: President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron hold press conference
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
Al Roker back in hospital with complications from blood clot
FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since...
Gas prices drop to levels not seen since February