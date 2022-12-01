Contests
Cincinnati murder suspect, alleged fentanyl trafficker arrested in Miami, Florida

Police say the man caused a SWAT standoff in Downtown Cincinnati last month.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Video above from prior coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man wanted on a murder charge out of Cincinnati who allegedly caused a SWAT standoff at a downtown garage last month is behind bars.

He was arrested in Miami, Florida, according to Cincinnati police.

Jvonnie Chandler, 26, had outstanding warrants on a fentanyl trafficking indictment in Hamilton County from March.

He was also wanted in connection with a deadly double-shooting that happened Oct. 11 on Reading Road in front of Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9, per CPD.

Chandler allegedly shot at two people inside a vehicle that then crashed then into one of the garage doors of the fire station.

Monty Reid, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder warrant was subsequently issued for Chandler.

Weeks later, on Nov. 16, Chandler crashed into a woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center, according to CPD.

Cincinnati SWAT responded but did not find Chandler in the garage.

The woman whose car he allegedly damaged spoke to FOX19 days later, saying she feared for her life. The mother-of-four was coming back from grocery shopping before the crash happened.

“He could find me,” she said. “That’s my biggest fear.”

On Thursday, Cincinnati police announced that the Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit had taken Chandler into custody.

He is now awaiting extradition to Cincinnati.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

