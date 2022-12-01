Cold Thursday, breezy and warm tomorrow ahead of rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will have sunshine early, but mid-to-high level clouds will move into the tri-state. Expect filtered sunshine in the afternoon as thermometers only reach the upper 30s to near 40°.

Friday is forecast to be dry for most of the day, but skies will become mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the low 50s. Breezy conditions accompany the warmth as gusts could reach 30 miles per hour. Can’t rule out a sprinkle Friday evening ahead of more moisture that moves in the overnight hours.

Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning along with gusty winds. Saturday temperatures will again fall with windy conditions lingering. It will feel like the 20s and low 30s on Saturday with actual temperatures in the upper 30s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday looks dry for the Bengals game. The sky will be variably cloudy and temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s. Rain chances return Monday evening and last through Tuesday.

After that a cold pattern takes over from the 8th through the 15th of December, and likely longer, high temps should be in the 30s with lows in the 20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.