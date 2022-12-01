Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Court docs: Delhi man indicted on rape, extortion charges

Jason Johnson
Jason Johnson(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Ken Baker and FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man was indicted on multiple charges, including rape and abduction, according to court documents.

Jason Johnson is accused of raping a woman after he lured her into his home on Nov. 20, threatening to release nude photographs of her online.

Delhi Township Police Lt. Joseph Macaluso says Johnson allegedly issued the threat and insisted the woman come to his home on Teaberry Court.

When she arrived, Johnson grabbed her, dragged her into the home, and assaulted her physically and sexually, Macaluso explained.

But even after the incident, Johnson released the victim’s nude photos anyway, police said.

RELATED: “Woman blackmailed, raped in ‘horrific’ night at Delhi home, police say”

“When we had the opportunity to interview her and talk to her after hearing what she endured that day, it was horrific,” Macaluso said.

The police report adds Johnson raped the victim twice and then pulled out a steak knife and sliced the victim’s leg open.

“There was a moment where he made her go to another location with him, and she went with him,” Macaluso explained. “She was ultimately able to get away from him and notify family.”

Investigators say they don’t believe Johnson had done anything similar before.

Johnson faces two counts of rape, 1 count of abduction, 1 count of extortion and 2 counts of felonious assault.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Adams County Sheriff's Office comes up $400 short after returning money confiscated from...
$400 missing as sheriff returns cash seized from Afroman during home raid
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
George Wagner IV, 31, listens to his defense attorney, John P. Parker, deliver his closing...
George Wagner IV found guilty on all charges in Pike County Massacre trial
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, according to a...
Husband killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75 as wife remains hospitalized
Police were called to the Pierce Township address for an unresponsive subject, who was later...
Amelia man found dead in shipping container

Latest News

SWAT team on scene after Riverview East Academy placed on lockdown.
Lockdown lifted after Cincinnati police, SWAT find no weapon at Riverview East Academy
SWAT enters Riverview East Academy after a report of an armed student
SWAT enters Riverview East Academy after a report of an armed student
Noble Maseru said the University of Cincinnati wouldn’t interview him for an associate...
UC settles race discrimination case, pays $130K to former Cincinnati health commissioner
A female caller told 911 the shooter was hiding in the high school’s bathroom, Forest Park...
Juvenile won’t face charges after making false claim of shooter at Winton Woods school