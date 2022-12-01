Court docs: Delhi man indicted on rape, extortion charges

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man was indicted on multiple charges, including rape and abduction, according to court documents.

Jason Johnson is accused of raping a woman after he lured her into his home on Nov. 20, threatening to release nude photographs of her online.

Delhi Township Police Lt. Joseph Macaluso says Johnson allegedly issued the threat and insisted the woman come to his home on Teaberry Court.

When she arrived, Johnson grabbed her, dragged her into the home, and assaulted her physically and sexually, Macaluso explained.

But even after the incident, Johnson released the victim’s nude photos anyway, police said.

“When we had the opportunity to interview her and talk to her after hearing what she endured that day, it was horrific,” Macaluso said.

The police report adds Johnson raped the victim twice and then pulled out a steak knife and sliced the victim’s leg open.

“There was a moment where he made her go to another location with him, and she went with him,” Macaluso explained. “She was ultimately able to get away from him and notify family.”

Investigators say they don’t believe Johnson had done anything similar before.

Johnson faces two counts of rape, 1 count of abduction, 1 count of extortion and 2 counts of felonious assault.

