Deion Sanders reportedly considering Bearcats coaching position, per report

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the second half of the...
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the second half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jackson State won 59-3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Primetime” could be returning to Cincinnati to fill the vacant head football coach position for the Bearcats.

Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has widdled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.

In a tweet, O’Donnell said Sanders “has been telling recruits he will be at a school on Sunday.”

The Bearcats’ head coaching position opened up Sunday when it was announced that Luke Fickell was leaving UC for Wisconsin.

UC Athletic Director John Cunningham says internal and external candidates are being considered to replace the winningest football coach in the program’s history.

While there has not been any public mention from Sanders or UC about a mutual interest, one would think the Hall of Famer has to be in consideration.

Sanders took over the head coaching position at Jackson State in 2020.

During COVID-19 shortened season in year one, his team went 4-3 but made a massive jump in year two.

In 2021, Sanders and Jackson State went 11-2 and followed that up by going 11-0 so far in 2022.

Jackson State plays in the SWAC Championship game Saturday, which is one day before Sanders reportedly told recruits “he will be at a school.”

Sanders does have history in Cincinnati.

He played for the Reds in 1994-95 before being traded to the San Francisco Giants. Then, in 1997, Sanders returned to the Reds before leaving baseball for three years.

However, Primetime was not done with baseball or Cincinnati.

The future Football Hall of Famer once again returned to the Reds in 2001 but was released after playing in only 29 games.

