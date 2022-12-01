Contests
Driver critical after car crashes into Colerain gas station

The car has come apart and is in pieces across the gas station.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver crashed into a gas station Wednesday night.

The car, a Ford Explorer, appeared to hit a pole and fly into the Shell gas station on the corner of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road.

Debris is scattered around the gas station. The car is in pieces.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m.

EMS transported the driver to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The driver is in critical condition, according to Jim Love with Colerain PD.

Love says another car was clipped, but the occupants of that car are ok.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

