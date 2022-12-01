Driver dies after crashing into a gas station in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after he drove a car into a gas station Tuesday evening, according to Colerain Township police.

The car, a Ford Explorer, appeared to hit a pole and fly into the Shell gas station on the corner of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road shortly after 10 p.m.

Debris was scattered around the gas station and the car was in pieces.

EMS transported the driver to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Jim Love with Colerain police.

Love says another car was clipped, but the occupants of that car are okay.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

