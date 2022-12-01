OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - An Oxford family continues to fight for justice a year after their daughter was allegedly sexually harassed in the classroom by a teacher.

The family filed a civil lawsuit because the teacher involved was not charged criminally and the school district accepted a resignation as he was facing the accusations.

They feel a lawsuit is the only way to stop it from happening again.

FOX19 NOW’s Chris Riva has more on the legal action.

Family files civil suit against Talawanda teacher for alleged harassment

