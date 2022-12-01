Family sues Children’s home, Kentucky in 9-year-old boy’s drowning

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, some of its employees, the state oversight agency and the state of Kentucky itself all negligently caused the death of one of its residents, a 9-year-old boy.

Ian Sousis escaped the facility multiple times before he drowned in the Ohio River after leaving on June 4, 2022, newly filed court records show.

His family including his grandparents, James and Rhonda O’Brien of Highland, filed a lawsuit on Nov. 23 in federal court in Lexington.

In addition to the children’s home and some of its employees, the suit names the commonwealth of Kentucky and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Boaters found Ian Sousis floating in the river, in the area of the Villa Hills Marina, around 1:45 p.m.

Covington police have said there is a video showing a staff member running after Sousis 13 seconds after he ran out of the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky located on Home Road.

Investigators think he went into woods and then north toward the Ohio River.

They have additional footage from a doorbell camera of Sousis running toward the river, Valenti said. He was alone and no one was following him.

The lawsuit alleges the Children’s Home, its oversight agency and the state failed to:

protect the boy from harm

provide him with protective case worker service

take reasonable steps to provide the boy with reasonable supervision and care

There were no signs of lethal trauma and foul play is not suspected, Villa Hills police said.

It is unclear why he ran out of the home in the first place.

Sousis was initially reported missing around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, Valenti said.

Villa Hills Police Department investigated why Sousis left the Children’s Home.

