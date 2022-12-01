Former Medina bus driver arrested for drunk driving with students onboard

Contests
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina police arrested a former Medina School bus driver Wednesday for operating a bus with students onboard under the influence of alcohol.

Police said the violation was discovered when the man, Herbert Ferguson, failed a random alcohol test conducted at the conclusion of his morning bus run.

He was immediately removed from duty, according to the school district, and subsequently resigned.

School representatives reported the incident to Medina police, who assisted in the investigation.

Police said officers collected evidence and interviewed Ferguson regarding the allegations.

The initial investigation let to Ferguson being preliminarily charged with one count of endangering children, and was incarcerated at Medina County Jail.

Charges are pending for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol (OVI) and additional counts of endangering children.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

