Juvenile won’t face charges after making false claim of shooter at Winton Woods school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - No charges will be filed against a juvenile who allegedly called 911 saying there was a shooter at Winton Woods High School.

The Forest Park Police Department said the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will seek criminal charges against the female juvenile due to her “very young age.”

Instead, police said Winton Woods City School will internally handle the discipline.

On Monday, the female caller told 911 the shooter was hiding in the high school’s bathroom, police explained.

The call originating from the area of Greenhills was made around 1:45 p.m., according to the Forest Park Police Department.

Given the location of where the call came from, both the north and south campuses of Winton Woods School District were put on lockdown.

Numerous law enforcement departments responded to the two locations and started investigating.

Officers “quickly determined” there was no threat at either campus, according to Forest Park police.

Once police cleared the schools, students were dismissed as normal.

The juvenile responsible for making the false claim was identified by police on Wednesday.

Police urge parents to talk with their kids about the seriousness of making these types of false claims.

