Lexington ‘Christmas house’ shines bright this holiday season

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The house of light on a hill cannot be hidden.

Driving down Chinoe Road., how could you not at least slow down and look or stop at address 1008? The energy draws you in.

The bearer of this light is homeowner Ron Tuner, a man of great faith.

“God knows what we done, and so does Jesus. It’s an example of joy,” Turner said. “To meet the people and the hugs and the tears and cheers, its a, if someone wants to experience that, they see why we do it, it’s all for god and Jesus Christ.”

For the past 28 years, this veteran electrician has brought joy through light. Turner says visitors from all over the country come to the Christmas house, an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people during the holidays.

“The stories we hear here, a couple last year come in and says we want to come in and say, man, we want to come in and see the lights before we die. He said, yeah, I got about 30 days to live, and stories like that just touch your heart,” Turner said.

Turner’s brother-in-law Louis Mullins and his crew are in charge of the set-up. Mullins couldn’t even tell us how many LED bulbs are here.

It is a six-week project.

“The first year, it wasn’t as pretty. It’s just every year it gets better and better,” Mullins said. “Ten years from now, it’s going to be a lot better.”

Stephanie Wallace visits two times during the holidays. A student associate minister, she says this place represents a spiritual light.

“Even the smallest light overcomes the darkness, and there’s so much darkness in our world. It just puts a smile on our face and makes us remember all the hope in our hearts and the hope that Jesus brings to the world.”

Ron Turner says he’s not worried about the extra power he’s paying KU. He says he’s focused on bringing the power of joy to the world.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

