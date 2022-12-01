Contests
Lockdown lifted after Cincinnati police, SWAT find no weapon at Riverview East Academy

SWAT enters Riverview East Academy after a report of an armed student
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy was placed on lockdown Thursday after Cincinnati police received a call about a potentially armed student in the school, according to Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Chief Theetge said District 2 police and the school resource officer could not confirm if there was a gun in the school, so SWAT was brought in for a more comprehensive search.

The individuals were in the school at some point but they were already gone when SWAT arrived, Theetge said.

Chief Theetge said they have not verified if the individuals had a gun while in the school but no gun was found.

Police have not confirmed whether the individuals were students.

Officers located the individuals off-site but could not say whether or not they had a gun on them.

In addition, Theetge could not confirm if anyone was arrested.

The incident stemmed from a conflict that occurred Wednesday that spilled over into Thursday afternoon, Theetge explained.

Cincinnati Public Schools lifted the lockdown at 1:50 p.m. and said classes would continue but parents or guardians could pick up their child if they wish.

The CPS crisis team will be onsite for the rest of the day and the remainder of the week.

