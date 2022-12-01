Lockdown lifted after Cincinnati police, SWAT find no weapon at Riverview East Academy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy was placed on lockdown Thursday after Cincinnati police received a call about a potentially armed student in the school, according to Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Chief Theetge said District 2 police and the school resource officer could not confirm if there was a gun in the school, so SWAT was brought in for a more comprehensive search.

The individuals were in the school at some point but they were already gone when SWAT arrived, Theetge said.

Chief Theetge said they have not verified if the individuals had a gun while in the school but no gun was found.

Police have not confirmed whether the individuals were students.

NEW VIDEO: SWAT team entering the building from multiple locations at Riverview East Academy - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/GndTjdIk1n — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) December 1, 2022

Officers located the individuals off-site but could not say whether or not they had a gun on them.

In addition, Theetge could not confirm if anyone was arrested.

The incident stemmed from a conflict that occurred Wednesday that spilled over into Thursday afternoon, Theetge explained.

We caught up with one student as they were released from school to get their response on Riverview East Academy’s lockdown this afternoon. - @Fox19 pic.twitter.com/z1LT2RzJZO — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) December 1, 2022

Cincinnati Public Schools lifted the lockdown at 1:50 p.m. and said classes would continue but parents or guardians could pick up their child if they wish.

The CPS crisis team will be onsite for the rest of the day and the remainder of the week.

A parent with three children at Riverview East Academy received a call from the school during our interview, here’s the message from the school system she received. - @Fox19 pic.twitter.com/OQKUyRU4Sm — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) December 1, 2022

