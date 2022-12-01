Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Family members of an alleged murder victim are baffled two days after their loved one died in a shipping container.

Pierce Township police are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva as a homicide.

Eva’s family is heartbroken. They can’t believe his death is being investigated as a homicide because they say he wasn’t the type to have enemies.

“It’s all crazy,” said Eva’s brother, Bradley Wick. “We are just, like, in disbelief with how everything happened.”

Eva’s fiancée told police she found him as she walked outside Monday morning at his property on OH-749. She said he was unresponsive and bleeding out in a shipping container near the property that was supposedly used as a tool shed.

“There’s blood everywhere,” she told the 911 dispatcher. “Please hurry, I think he’s dead.”

Eva had “multiple lacerations in various areas of the body,” the police report reads.

Acting on the instructions of the 911 operator, the woman removed items that were on him, turned him on his back and attempted CPR. Paramedics arrived and determined he was dead.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene with the Pierce Township investigative unit.

Wick said of Eva, “He was a teddy bear in a grizzly bear outfit.”

Eva knew a lot of people, according to his family, but he was not one to make enemies. Wick is at a loss even to conjure up a suspect.

“I don’t know honestly,” he said. “I don’t know who it might have been.”

While authorities are working to find a suspect, the family is remember Eva for the man he was.

“There is nothing he couldn’t do. “We shared a lot of time together, and he got me into a lot of different things like motorcycles and cars and that kind of thing.”

Call the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-752-4100 if you have any information.

Investigators remain at the scene Monday night in New Richmond where a woman found her fiancé dead in a storage container. Police described the death as "not natural." STORY https://t.co/YDQXKSHVga pic.twitter.com/TTwdGhe9fw — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) November 29, 2022

