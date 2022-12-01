Police investigate after shooting victim shows up at Green Twp hospital

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in Green Township and Cincinnati are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday.

It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township.

Police responded to the hospital for a report of a 26-year-old woman who was shot and drove herself there.

A woman is being airlifted right now to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to UC Air Care.

Green Township police then asked Cincinnati police to respond to an apartment in Mt. Airy on West North Bend Road, according to CPD confirms.

Cincinnati police say they are on the scene and a juvenile was found there.

Further updates were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.