Riverview East Academy on lockdown; SWAT, police on scene
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy is placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.
While there is no active threat, Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge says the SWAT team is doing a thorough search of the building.
As of 12:30 p.m., no weapon was found on campus, CPS said.
CPS says parents should not go to the school. Instead, they are encouraged to go to Swamp Water Grill at 3742 Kellogg Ave. where there will be an update.
It is still unknown why law enforcement is at the school.
