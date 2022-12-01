Riverview East Academy on lockdown; SWAT, police on scene

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy is placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.

While there is no active threat, Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge says the SWAT team is doing a thorough search of the building.

NEW VIDEO: SWAT team entering the building from multiple locations at Riverview East Academy - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/GndTjdIk1n — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) December 1, 2022

As of 12:30 p.m., no weapon was found on campus, CPS said.

CPS says parents should not go to the school. Instead, they are encouraged to go to Swamp Water Grill at 3742 Kellogg Ave. where there will be an update.

A parent with three children at Riverview East Academy received a call from the school during our interview, here’s the message from the school system she received. - @Fox19 pic.twitter.com/OQKUyRU4Sm — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) December 1, 2022

It is still unknown why law enforcement is at the school.

