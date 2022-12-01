Contests
Semi rollover crash closes Ohio 747 in West Chester

Ohio 747 is shut down for an extended period of time in West Chester due to an semi-rollover...
Ohio 747 is shut down for an extended period of time in West Chester due to an semi-rollover crash, a township spokeswoman says.(Provided by West Chester Township Police)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 747 is shut down for an extended period of time Thursday due to a semi-rollover crash, a township spokeswoman says.

There also are downed powerlines blocking this main north-south thoroughfare between Union Centre Boulevard and Port Union Road, according to the spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

Minor injuries were reported when the crash happened around 8 a.m.

Ohio 747 runs through two counties, portions of northwestern Hamilton County and southeastern Butler County.

It is four-lanes wide in Springdale and West Chester and carries a lot of truck traffic.

