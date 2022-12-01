Semi rollover crash closes Ohio 747 in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 747 is shut down for an extended period of time Thursday due to a semi-rollover crash, a township spokeswoman says.

There also are downed powerlines blocking this main north-south thoroughfare between Union Centre Boulevard and Port Union Road, according to the spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

Minor injuries were reported when the crash happened around 8 a.m.

Ohio 747 runs through two counties, portions of northwestern Hamilton County and southeastern Butler County.

It is four-lanes wide in Springdale and West Chester and carries a lot of truck traffic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.