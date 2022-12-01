Shooting victim shows up at Green Twp hospital

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday.

It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township.

Police responded to the hospital for a report of a 26-year-old woman who was shot and drove herself there.

A woman was being airlifted from Mercy West to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, UC Air Care confirmed to FOX19 NOW at 6:40 a.m.

Green Township police asked Cincinnati police to respond to an apartment in Mt. Airy on West North Bend Road, according to CPD.

Cincinnati police confirmed they responded but said they found nothing there and cleared the scene.

A Green Township police spokesman also says Cincinnati police found nothing at the West North Bend Road location.

He said he was unable to immediately provide further details.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

