Suspect indicted on murder charges, court docs

Antonio Poellnitz, 34, was arrested Wednesday for the Aug 27. murder o 23-year-old Landen...
Antonio Poellnitz, 34, was arrested Wednesday for the Aug 27. murder o 23-year-old Landen McIntosh, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was indicted on murder charges after he allegedly shot someone in College Hill three months ago.

Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police had been looking for Poellnitz before his arrest on Nov. 23.

The August shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road.

Officers were called to the area where they found McIntosh suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The 23-year-old was dead when officers found him.

Poellnitz faces four charges, including 2 counts of murder, 1 count of felonious assault and 1 count of having weapons while under disability.

