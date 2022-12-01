SWAT, police investigate Riverview East Academy; school on lockdown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy is placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.

SWAT and Cincinnati Police officers are currently investigating the scene.

BREAKING NOW: There is a large police presence at Riverview East Academy. Just minutes ago we saw a SWAT team walk into the building. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/5t0srAOlx4 — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) December 1, 2022

As of 12:30 p.m., no weapon was found on campus, CPS said.

12:30 Update - Riverview East Academy is on lockdown as a precaution. There is no weapon located on campus. CPD has kept the school on lockdown as a precaution. Please do not come to the school. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OefgxW8ohc — I Am CPS (@IamCPS) December 1, 2022

CPS says parents should not go to the school. Instead, they are encouraged to go to Swamp Water Grill at 3742 Kellogg Ave. where there will be an update.

It is still unknown why law enforcement is at the school.

