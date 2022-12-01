Contests
SWAT, police investigate Riverview East Academy; school on lockdown

By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy is placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.

SWAT and Cincinnati Police officers are currently investigating the scene.

As of 12:30 p.m., no weapon was found on campus, CPS said.

CPS says parents should not go to the school. Instead, they are encouraged to go to Swamp Water Grill at 3742 Kellogg Ave. where there will be an update.

It is still unknown why law enforcement is at the school.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

