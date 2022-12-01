Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday.

The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department.

Police said the gun was loaded and had one bullet in the chamber.

The 16-year-old is facing felony charges of illegal conveying of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone and carrying concealed weapons loaded/dangerous Ord., court records show.

The court ordered the teen to remain at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center where he will continue receiving education, the documents read.

He will appear in court for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

