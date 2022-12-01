Contests
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

There are two new polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo.
There are two new polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twin polar bear cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo, the zoo announced Thursday.

The parents of the twin cubs are 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka.

Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs’ genders are unknown at this time. They are estimated to make their public exhibit debut in the spring of 2023.

We can bear-ly contain our excitement! For the first time since 2012, we welcomed twin Polar bear cubs to the Toledo Zoo...

Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Thursday, December 1, 2022

In the meantime, you can watch a live feed on the zoo’s YouTube channel of Crystal and the cubs. Live feed viewing is available daily from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The camera will be off after 4 p.m., but viewers can still hear the Polar bears through the microphone.

