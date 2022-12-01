Contests
What to do with broken, unused Christmas lights

The program runs Dec. 1, 2022, through Feb. 1, 2023
Great Parks of Hamilton County and Cohen Recycling are teaming up once again to help you get rid of those broken or old lights.
Great Parks of Hamilton County and Cohen Recycling are teaming up once again to help you get rid of those broken or old lights.(Source: Pixabay)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are getting your Christmas decorations out and some of your lights aren’t working, don’t be so quick to toss them in the trash.

Great Parks of Hamilton County and Cohen Recycling are teaming up once again to help you get rid of those broken or old lights.

Jessica Spencer/DIRECTOR OF NATURAL RESOURCES, GREAT PARKS OF HAMILTON COUNTY

“Sustainability and conservation of our natural lands are a big part of what Great Parks does and recycling lights is just a bright idea,” says Great Parks of Hamilton County Director of Natural Resources Jessica Spencer.

Since 2013, Great Parks and Cohen Recycling have been collecting holiday lights to make sure they don’t end up in landfills.

As you could imagine, they’ve collected a lot of lights over the years.

“In total, we’ve had up to 27 tons for every year combined, of copper wiring and any other material collected,” says Spencer.

There will be specially marked bins at six different drop-off locations:

  • The Ellenwood Nature Barn at Farbach-Werner Preserve
  • Glenwood Gardens gatehouse
  • Miami Whitewater Forest visitor center
  • Sharon Centre at Sharon Woods
  • Winton Centre at Winton Woods
  • The Breezy Point Pavilion at Woodland Mound.

Anyone who has questions about the holiday lights recycling program can reach Great Parks at 513-521-7275 or find more information on their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

