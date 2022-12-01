Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy

The 27-year-old is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Molly Krebs
Molly Krebs(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale.

It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD.

District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive.

EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

No word yet on the cause of death.

CPD’s Homicide Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested 27-year-old Molly Krebs sometime Thursday.

She is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Her relation to the boy is unclear.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
George Wagner IV, 31, listens to his defense attorney, John P. Parker, deliver his closing...
George Wagner IV found guilty on all charges in Pike County Massacre trial
The Adams County Sheriff's Office comes up $400 short after returning money confiscated from...
$400 missing as sheriff returns cash seized from Afroman during home raid
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, according to a...
Husband killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75 as wife remains hospitalized
Police were called to the Pierce Township address for an unresponsive subject, who was later...
Amelia man found dead in shipping container

Latest News

Family files civil suit against Talawanda teacher for alleged harassment
Family files civil suit against Talawanda teacher for alleged harassment
Kitten at the Mercer County Animal Shelter
Clermont County residents can get free surgeries for their pets
** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
3 Tri-State men guilty in foreclosure scheme targeting desperate homeowners
Great Parks of Hamilton County and Cohen Recycling are teaming up once again to help you get...
What to do with broken, unused Christmas lights