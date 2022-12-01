Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale.

It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD.

District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive.

EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

No word yet on the cause of death.

CPD’s Homicide Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested 27-year-old Molly Krebs sometime Thursday.

She is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Her relation to the boy is unclear.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

It’s with great sadness that we announce the death of a 3-year-old little boy. 27-year-old Molly Krebs was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter for causing Jayden Krebs’ death. pic.twitter.com/LkSdVjL3xq — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) December 1, 2022

