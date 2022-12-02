Aggravated murder charges against 2 men in Millvale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second arrest has been made in a shooting last month that killed 32-year-old Davonte Hollis.

Police found Hollis around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 on Beekman Street in Millvale.

Hollis was shot and killed while sitting on his own front porch, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. He died at the scene.

Earlier this week, Cincinnati police announced the arrest of Wendall Foster, 26 on a murder charge in Hollis’ death.

Foster was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit with the help of the United States Marshalls Service, Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, and the Erlanger Police Department.

Friday, CPD announced the arrest of 35-year-old Arthur Smith.

Smith is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center charged in the murder of a Northside handyman last year.

RELATED | Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: ‘This city loved my son’

A Hamilton County grand jury on Friday indicted Foster and Smith on one count each of aggravated murder, two counts each of murder and one count each of felony assault.

Foster also faces a tampering with evidence charge.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

Davonte Hollis (Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.