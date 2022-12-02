Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Aggravated murder charges against 2 men in Millvale shooting

Arthur Smith and Wendall Foster
Arthur Smith and Wendall Foster(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second arrest has been made in a shooting last month that killed 32-year-old Davonte Hollis.

Police found Hollis around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 on Beekman Street in Millvale.

Hollis was shot and killed while sitting on his own front porch, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. He died at the scene.

Earlier this week, Cincinnati police announced the arrest of Wendall Foster, 26 on a murder charge in Hollis’ death.

Foster was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit with the help of the United States Marshalls Service, Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, and the Erlanger Police Department.

Friday, CPD announced the arrest of 35-year-old Arthur Smith.

Smith is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center charged in the murder of a Northside handyman last year.

RELATED | Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: ‘This city loved my son’

A Hamilton County grand jury on Friday indicted Foster and Smith on one count each of aggravated murder, two counts each of murder and one count each of felony assault.

Foster also faces a tampering with evidence charge.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

Davonte Hollis
Davonte Hollis(Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the second half of the...
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation
Molly Krebs
Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy
WATCH: Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video
Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video: WATCH
Car crashes into Colerain Township gas station
Man identified after deadly crash into Colerain Township gas station
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container

Latest News

The Forest Fair Mall has been around since the 1980s and is considered the second-biggest mall...
Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection
Scott Wilson, 57, was indicted on involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide charges on...
Tri-State convict’s motion leads to new discovery, reckless homicide charge against him
Redsfest, the largest team fan festival throughout Major League Baseball, is back this weekend...
Redsfest returns: What you need to know
TT's Take: 'The Fableman's' now in theaters
TT's Take: 'The Fableman's' now in theaters