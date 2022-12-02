Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Bearcats to face former rival in Fenway Park bowl game, per report

A gridiron is laid out on the baseball field at Fenway Park prior to an NCAA college football...
A gridiron is laid out on the baseball field at Fenway Park prior to an NCAA college football game between Connecticut and Boston College in Boston, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WXIX) - The Bearcats will take on a once familiar foe in their bowl game at Fenway Park, according to a report.

It will be the latest installment in the “Keg of Nails” game as the University of Cincinnati (9-3) face the Louisville Cardinals (7-5) on Dec. 17, Justin Williams with The Athletic tweeted.

The Bearcats and Cardinals will play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Williams said, citing sources.

The history between UC and Louisville dates back to their first meeting in 1929 - a Bearcats’ 7-0 victory.

Their rivalry spanned moves to several different conferences over the decades: Missouri Valley Conference, Conference USA, and the Big East Conference (later renamed to the American Athletic Conference).

Separated by 105 miles, the Bearcats and Cardinals battled for the Keg of Nails trophy.

The rivalry came to an end when Louisville moved to the ACC following the 2013 season.

The Cardinals would get the last laugh in the Keg of Nails game when they beat UC, 31-24, at Nippert Stadium in 2013.

Cincinnati leads the series 30-22-1.

Tickets for the 2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl are on sale now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the second half of the...
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation
Molly Krebs
Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy
WATCH: Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video
Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video: WATCH
Car crashes into Colerain Township gas station
Man identified after deadly crash into Colerain Township gas station
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container

Latest News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the second half of the...
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation
The Cincinnati Bearcats are coming off a bye week following a 28-24 victory over South Florida...
Who is Brian Hartline? Five things to know about the Cincinnati head coach candidate
Deion Sanders reportedly considering UC, per report
Deion Sanders reportedly considering UC, per report
Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC