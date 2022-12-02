Bearcats to face former rival in Fenway Park bowl game, per report

BOSTON, Mass. (WXIX) - The Bearcats will take on a once familiar foe in their bowl game at Fenway Park, according to a report.

It will be the latest installment in the “Keg of Nails” game as the University of Cincinnati (9-3) face the Louisville Cardinals (7-5) on Dec. 17, Justin Williams with The Athletic tweeted.

The Bearcats and Cardinals will play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Williams said, citing sources.

The history between UC and Louisville dates back to their first meeting in 1929 - a Bearcats’ 7-0 victory.

Their rivalry spanned moves to several different conferences over the decades: Missouri Valley Conference, Conference USA, and the Big East Conference (later renamed to the American Athletic Conference).

Separated by 105 miles, the Bearcats and Cardinals battled for the Keg of Nails trophy.

The rivalry came to an end when Louisville moved to the ACC following the 2013 season.

The Cardinals would get the last laugh in the Keg of Nails game when they beat UC, 31-24, at Nippert Stadium in 2013.

Cincinnati leads the series 30-22-1.

Tickets for the 2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl are on sale now.

