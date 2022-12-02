Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Bond set at $750K for Cincinnati mother charged with death of 3-year-old son

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Morgan Parrish
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $750,000 Friday morning for a Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son.

Molly Krebs, 27, of Avondale faces one count each of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit arrested her Thursday with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

Earlier Thursday, just after midnight, officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue for an unresponsive 3-year-old.

Krebs gave her son, Jayden Krebs, Benadryl after an allergic reaction and then placed him in a bathtub of water “while leaving him unattended for a long period of time,” an affidavit states.

When she checked on her little boy “he was laying, partially submerged and unresponsive. The child died as a result”

Fire crews rushed Jayden to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A photo of Jayden was not available, police say.

His cause of death is pending toxicology and autopsy results, according to Justin Weber, the chief investigator at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Involuntary manslaughter is the unintentional killing of a person from criminal negligence, recklessness, or misdemeanor, according to Ohio law. People charged with this crime did not want the victim to die.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the second half of the...
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation
Molly Krebs
Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy
Car crashes into Colerain Township gas station
Man identified after deadly crash into Colerain Township gas station
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container
The bomb squad responded to the John Weld Peck Federal Building in downtown Cincinnati Thursday...
Bomb squad responds to federal building Downtown

Latest News

Redsfest, the largest team fan festival throughout Major League Baseball, is back this weekend...
Redsfest returns: What you need to know
Kings Arms Coffee Co. ribbon cutting in West End
Kings Arms Coffee Co. ribbon cutting in West End
Billy Wagner listens to one of his defense attorneys in Pike County Common Pleas Court.
Final Wagner murder trial expected next year
Elsmere police say homemade ‘safety kits’ could save a child’s life
Elsmere police say these homemade ‘safety kits’ could save a child’s life