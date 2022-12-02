Bond set at $750K for Cincinnati mother charged with death of 3-year-old son

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $750,000 Friday morning for a Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son.

Molly Krebs, 27, of Avondale faces one count each of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit arrested her Thursday with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

Earlier Thursday, just after midnight, officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue for an unresponsive 3-year-old.

Krebs gave her son, Jayden Krebs, Benadryl after an allergic reaction and then placed him in a bathtub of water “while leaving him unattended for a long period of time,” an affidavit states.

When she checked on her little boy “he was laying, partially submerged and unresponsive. The child died as a result”

Fire crews rushed Jayden to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A photo of Jayden was not available, police say.

His cause of death is pending toxicology and autopsy results, according to Justin Weber, the chief investigator at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Involuntary manslaughter is the unintentional killing of a person from criminal negligence, recklessness, or misdemeanor, according to Ohio law. People charged with this crime did not want the victim to die.

It’s with great sadness that we announce the death of a 3-year-old little boy. 27-year-old Molly Krebs was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter for causing Jayden Krebs’ death. pic.twitter.com/LkSdVjL3xq — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) December 1, 2022

