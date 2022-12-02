Breezy and mild Friday ahead of overnight rain

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is forecast to be dry for most of the day, but skies will become mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the low 50s. Breezy conditions accompany the warmth as gusts could reach 30 miles per hour. Can’t rule out a sprinkle Friday evening ahead of more moisture that moves in the overnight hours.

Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning along with gusty winds. The warmest part of Saturday will be around dawn with temperatures in the low 50s. Temperatures will then fall again with windy conditions lingering into the afternoon and late-day wind chills in the 20s and low 30s.

Sunday looks dry for the Bengals game. The sky will be variably cloudy and temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s. Milder air returns for the first half of next week, but rain chances return once again Monday night and last into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures get much cooler going into the latter half of next week with opportunities for some moisture moving in next weekend along with chilly air.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.