Cincinnati mother charged with 3-year-old’s death heads to court

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 27-year-old mother charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old son will face a judge Friday morning.

Molly Krebs of Avondale is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit arrested her Thursday with the assistance of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

Earlier Thursday, just after midnight, officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue for an unresponsive 3-year-old.

Krebs gave her son, Jayden Krebs, Benadryl after an allergic reaction and then placed him in a bathtub of water “while leaving him unattended for a long period of time,” an affidavit states.

When she checked on her little boy “he was laying, partially submerged and unresponsive. The child died as a result”

Fire crews rushed Jayden to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A photo of Jayden was not available, police say.

Involuntary manslaughter is the unintentional killing of a person from criminal negligence, recklessness, or misdemeanor, according to Ohio law. People charged with this crime did not want the victim to die.

It’s with great sadness that we announce the death of a 3-year-old little boy. 27-year-old Molly Krebs was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter for causing Jayden Krebs’ death. pic.twitter.com/LkSdVjL3xq — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) December 1, 2022

