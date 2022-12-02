Contests
Elsmere police say these homemade ‘safety kits’ could save a child’s life

The kits jump-start investigations if a child should go missing.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A critical safety hack could help investigators find a missing child in an emergency.

Elsmere Police Chief Joseph Maier and Det. Jeff Young say making a safety kit for your child can be done at home with household items and could make the difference between life and death.

“Most people don’t realize it happens until it happens to them,” Young said.

A missing child is a nightmare parents never want to think about, but Young explains it’s a call they frequently receive and respond to.

“If we have this safety kit, within the first 5-10 minutes, we can have a drone in the air, we can request a k9 to come to the scene,” Maier said.

A safety kit involves placing materials containing the child’s DNA inside a sealed jar or envelope.

There should be something of the child’s sent in there for K9 tracking, and parents can get that from wiping something on the child’s hands and neck.

A cotton swab with the child’s DNA should be sealed alone. Fingerprints can be collected as well.

Parents should also add blood type and a recent photo.

“You know it’d be easy to say, ‘When the police arrive I could give them all of this information,’ but it’s so frantic when a child’s missing,” Maier said.

Added Young, “A lot of the time we’re trying to collect all of this data and it takes an extended period time before we can even start searching or investigating further.”

The materials in the kit help with identification and tracking. It’s especially crucial if the child was last seen with a babysitter, friend or relative who might not know all the information police need. The kit jump-starts an investigation when time is of the essence.

Maier says the kits are also useful for seniors. He recommends adding a phone number, license plate, picture of their car and their address.

If anyone would rather make their safety kit at the police department, Maier says officers are happy to help.

