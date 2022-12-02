Forest Fair Mall closes due to safety hazards

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall was shut down Friday due to possible safety hazards that could affect customers, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones.

During a fire and safety inspection, Jones says they found unstable or padlocked exit doors, missing and broken emergency lights, broken fire alarms, and a faulty sprinkler system.

The mall’s owner was given a serious hazard order following the inspection to bring the property into compliance with the 2017 Ohio Fire Code, Jones explained.

The order has an impact on two businesses, Bee Fit Health Club and B Adventurous, because the mall must be vacated until all compliance orders are met, according to Jones.

The city is working with the businesses to relocate them to temporary spaces where they can operate in the meantime, Jones added.

The mall has been around since the 1980s and is considered the second-biggest mall in Ohio.

