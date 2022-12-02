Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Forest Fair Mall closes due to safety hazards

The Forest Fair Mall has been around since the 1980s and is considered the second-biggest mall...
The Forest Fair Mall has been around since the 1980s and is considered the second-biggest mall in Ohio.(Pexels.com)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall was shut down Friday due to possible safety hazards that could affect customers, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones.

During a fire and safety inspection, Jones says they found unstable or padlocked exit doors, missing and broken emergency lights, broken fire alarms, and a faulty sprinkler system.

The mall’s owner was given a serious hazard order following the inspection to bring the property into compliance with the 2017 Ohio Fire Code, Jones explained.

The order has an impact on two businesses, Bee Fit Health Club and B Adventurous, because the mall must be vacated until all compliance orders are met, according to Jones.

The city is working with the businesses to relocate them to temporary spaces where they can operate in the meantime, Jones added.

The mall has been around since the 1980s and is considered the second-biggest mall in Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the second half of the...
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation
Molly Krebs
Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy
WATCH: Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video
Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video: WATCH
Car crashes into Colerain Township gas station
Man identified after deadly crash into Colerain Township gas station
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container

Latest News

Scott Wilson, 57, was indicted on involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide charges on...
Tri-State convict’s motion leads to new discovery, reckless homicide charge against him
Redsfest, the largest team fan festival throughout Major League Baseball, is back this weekend...
Redsfest returns: What you need to know
TT's Take: 'The Fableman's' now in theaters
TT's Take: 'The Fableman's' now in theaters
Molly Krebs
Bond set at $750K for Cincinnati mother charged with death of 3-year-old son