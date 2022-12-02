Girl who murdered 13-year-old friend could avoid juvenile detention

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A judge this week suspended the sentence of a 15-year-old found guilty of murder, meaning the teenage girl, if she behaves, could avoid juvenile detention.

Janiah Page was convicted last month of murder and felony assault in the death of Nyaira Givens.

Both Page and Givens were 13 years old in April 2021 when Page stabbed Givens in the neck during a fight over a secret of Givens that appeared to escape Page’s confidence.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom wrote in her decision last month that the pair had been friends for several years.

Bloom noted at the time Givens could be sentenced to juvenile detention for up to six years, or until she turns 21. But this week, she probated her to a lockdown facility instead.

Missy Redd, Givens’ cousin, can hardly believe it. ”My family didn’t get the justice,” Redd said. “I don’t think it’s right; I don’t think it’s fair.”

Redd was at the scene when Givens was stabbed.

“She was scratching on my leg, telling me the last words to come out of her mouth was she loved me, and I knew she was dead, because her daddy was screaming her name, telling her to wake up,” Redd recalled.

Bloom said there was no evidence Page’s specific intent was to kill Nyaira. They only wanted to fight and hurt each other, Bloom said, which testimony showed they had done in the past.

Redd lives near both the stabbing scene and Page’s home. She says she’s reminded of Givens’ death every day.

“We didn’t get justice,” she said. “Now we got to worry about seeing this little girl out. Even when she does get out, we can see her at the store or... anywhere.”

We reached out to Bloom about the suspended sentence. A statement from the interim court administrator reads in part:

“Unfortunately, Judge Bloom is prohibited by judicial ethics from commenting on any pending cases. Since the youth is on official probation and in placement, the matter is considered to be open before the court.”

Page must comply with the judge’s probation orders or she will revert to juvenile detention.

A secret leads to murder

Page and Nyaira Givens were heading home from Aiken High School that day on a Metro bus when Nyaira “heard a secret about herself come from another girl,” Bloom said, even though she hadn’t shared the information with that person. Nyaira had told Page the secret and assumed Page told others, Bloom said.

After getting home from school, Nyaira and two of her cousins then went to Page’s Winton Hills home. There, “they recorded themselves yelling, name-calling and threatening to beat up” Page, whose mother stood in the doorway with her, Bloom said. Eventually Nyaira and her cousins went back to Nyaira’s home.

Later, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Nyaira, her brother and two cousins were out driving and saw Page “standing outside” on or near the curb, according to the decision.

Nyaira got out of the vehicle and approached Page, who stabbed Nyaira in the neck and then ran home, Bloom said.

Page’s attorneys argued that she acted in self-defense, that she was outnumbered and was entitled to use force to defend herself. Prosecutors countered Page “hunted” Nyaira with a knife.

According to Bloom’s decision, Nyaira’s brother testified that as Nyaira approached, Page “put up her fists like she was going to fight.” He said Page “threw her phone on the ground” and stabbed Nyaira before Nyaira “had the chance to hit her.”

Immediately after the stabbing, one of the friends and the adult cousin drove Nyaira back to her house and called 911. Police and paramedics responded, and Nyaira was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center where she died.

