Hundreds gather to honor life of Dr. O’dell Owens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dr. O’dell Owens, a leader in health care and education in the Cincinnati region for decades, was laid to rest Friday with hundreds there to pay their respect.

The former Hamilton County coroner died last week at the age of 74.

Owens was the first African American to serve in an executive office in Hamilton County history.

He was born in the West End and held a medical degree and a master’s degree in public health from Yale.

In 1982, Dr. Owens established an in vitro fertilization program at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; achieving Cincinnati’s first successful conception and delivery as well as the first pregnancy from a frozen embryo.

During the Memorial service Friday, Hamilton County Commissioner Alisha Reese not only spoke of Dr. Owens’ medical accomplishments but his action in the community to fight against gun violence and crime.

“He said, ‘I’m not waiting for the bodies to show up. I’m going to go out and save the bodies from coming here to the coroner’s office,’” Reese recalled. “We have never seen a coroner leave the medical area. We had never seen a coroner take off the white coat, come out with the community, and be on the streets and help our youth.”

In a previous interview, Owens said that he had always worked to help children who could identify with him because he experienced poverty and racism in Cincinnati.

While he is no longer here, his legacy will live on forever.

On Friday, the city made a proclamation declaring Dec. 2 Dr. Odell Owens Day. The county says they are also planning something special to honor Dr. Owens’s Legacy.

