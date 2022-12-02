Man accused of infant’s death decades after 1985 assault: court docs

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man’s request to have court records sealed led to his indictment on charges in connection with the 2006 death of a girl who was assaulted as an infant, a prosecutor says.

In 1985, Scott Wilson, 57, was convicted of assaulting 6-week-old Heather Gentry by shaking her, according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve.

At the time of the assault, Wilson was living with Heather and her mother, Tony Thoroughman.

The alleged crime occurred on Jan. 5, 1985, when Thoroughman was taking a shower and Heather was “peacefully” sleeping.

While in the shower, Tekulve says Thoroughman heard Heather crying, but the crying abruptly stopped.

Later that day, Heather was unresponsive.

Thoroughman took her daughter to a pediatrician, who then told her to take Heather to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Tekulve said.

Two days later, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about Heather’s injuries and began investigating.

According to Tekulve, Wilson admitted to shaking Heather to a Clermont County detective.

Wilson was originally charged with felonious assault, but a jury convicted him of assault, the prosecutor explained.

In December 2006, Heather died from her injuries that were allegedly caused by Wilson.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was ultimately due to the late effects of blunt trauma to the head, Tekulve said.

Heather’s life was not easy, as Prosecutor Tekulve explained.

For her 21 years of life, Heather was confined to a bed, unable to walk or communicate, and needed a feeding tube and “around-the-clock care,” the prosecutor said.

The case was closed, however, 37 years later, it was reopened when Wilson made a request to the court.

In August 2022, the case was looked at again by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office after Wilson requested to have his records sealed, according to Clermont County Assistant Prosecutor Zachary Zipperer.

Zipperer says if Wilson never applied to have his records sealed, then the prosecutor’s office may have never uncovered Heather’s death.

Wilson, now 57, was Friday indicted on charges of reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators are currently working to obtain evidence and statements from people who were aware of the incident.

