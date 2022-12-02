Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Person in burning home fires shots; 3 first responders hurt, officials say

The injuries were minor, according to authorities. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Three first responders were injured after someone inside a burning Rowan County home fired shots, authorities said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement also responded.

As first responders approached the back of the home, someone inside fired shots, officials said. Two law enforcement officers and one firefighter were injured, although the sheriff’s office would not confirm they were shot.

The injuries were minor, according to authorities.

Authorities said the suspect is dead, and they are not aware of any other threats to the community.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the second half of the...
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation
Molly Krebs
Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy
Car crashes into Colerain Township gas station
Man identified after deadly crash into Colerain Township gas station
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container
The bomb squad responded to the John Weld Peck Federal Building in downtown Cincinnati Thursday...
Bomb squad responds to federal building Downtown

Latest News

Molly Krebs
Cincinnati mother charged with 3-year-old’s death heads to court
Kings Arms Coffee Co. ribbon cutting in West End
Kings Arms Coffee Co. ribbon cutting in West End
FILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington...
Rapper Ye no longer buying Parler app, Twitter account suspended
Redsfest, the largest team fan festival throughout Major League Baseball, is back this weekend...
Redsfest returns: What you need to know