Redsfest returns: What you need to know

By Jordan Vilines
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Redsfest, the largest team fan festival throughout Major League Baseball, is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of fans are expected at Duke Energy Center starting Friday afternoon.

Hours are 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

There’s fun for the whole family including autographs and meet & greets with current and former players, interactive games for fans of all ages, game-used and authentic memorabilia and more.

The first 8,000 fans in attendance each day will receive a Redsfest drawstring bag and a Redsfest sticker sheet.

Tickets will be available at the door or in advance at //reds.com/Redsfest.

• 2-day tickets cost $35 for adults; $20 for kids 12 and younger

• 1-day tickets cost $25 for adults; $15 or kids 12 and younger

• Children three and under are admitted free

Current and former players at Redsfest (full list at //reds.com/Redsfest)

• Over 70 current and former players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters are scheduled to attend including:

- Major Leaguers: Joey Votto, Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and more

- Minor Leaguers: Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Cam Collier, Matt McLain and more

  • Alumni: Marty Brennaman, Eric Davis, Corky Miller, Jack Billingham, Mario Soto and more

- Broadcasters: Jeff Brantley, Tommy Thrall, Jim Day, John Sadak, Annie Sabo and more

