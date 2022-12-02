Redsfest returns: What you need to know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Redsfest, the largest team fan festival throughout Major League Baseball, is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands of fans are expected at Duke Energy Center starting Friday afternoon.
Hours are 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
There’s fun for the whole family including autographs and meet & greets with current and former players, interactive games for fans of all ages, game-used and authentic memorabilia and more.
The first 8,000 fans in attendance each day will receive a Redsfest drawstring bag and a Redsfest sticker sheet.
Tickets will be available at the door or in advance at //reds.com/Redsfest.
• 2-day tickets cost $35 for adults; $20 for kids 12 and younger
• 1-day tickets cost $25 for adults; $15 or kids 12 and younger
• Children three and under are admitted free
Current and former players at Redsfest (full list at //reds.com/Redsfest)
• Over 70 current and former players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters are scheduled to attend including:
- Major Leaguers: Joey Votto, Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and more
- Minor Leaguers: Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Cam Collier, Matt McLain and more
- Alumni: Marty Brennaman, Eric Davis, Corky Miller, Jack Billingham, Mario Soto and more
- Broadcasters: Jeff Brantley, Tommy Thrall, Jim Day, John Sadak, Annie Sabo and more
