Redsfest returns: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Redsfest, the largest team fan festival throughout Major League Baseball, is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of fans are expected at Duke Energy Center starting Friday afternoon.

Hours are 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

After a 2 year hiatus, REDSFEST is back and bigger than ever! 🥳⚾️🥳 We’re live on @FOX19 this morning checking out all it has to offer!! (Trust me, there’s something for everyone!) pic.twitter.com/JEw9vJ1JNX — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) December 2, 2022

There’s fun for the whole family including autographs and meet & greets with current and former players, interactive games for fans of all ages, game-used and authentic memorabilia and more.

The first 8,000 fans in attendance each day will receive a Redsfest drawstring bag and a Redsfest sticker sheet.

Tickets will be available at the door or in advance at //reds.com/Redsfest.

• 2-day tickets cost $35 for adults; $20 for kids 12 and younger

• 1-day tickets cost $25 for adults; $15 or kids 12 and younger

• Children three and under are admitted free

Current and former players at Redsfest (full list at //reds.com/Redsfest)

• Over 70 current and former players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters are scheduled to attend including:

- Major Leaguers: Joey Votto, Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and more

- Minor Leaguers: Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Cam Collier, Matt McLain and more

Alumni: Marty Brennaman, Eric Davis, Corky Miller, Jack Billingham, Mario Soto and more

- Broadcasters: Jeff Brantley, Tommy Thrall, Jim Day, John Sadak, Annie Sabo and more

Text REDSFEST to 66128 to sign up for text notifications about player autograph and photograph locations this weekend at Redsfest! 📱



Standard message and data rates apply. pic.twitter.com/2iQrFqeu6q — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 29, 2022

More than 70 current & former baseball players will be at REDSFEST this weekend— taking pictures, signing autographs, interacting with fans, and more! Get a behind the scenes look live with us on @FOX19 this morning! pic.twitter.com/q3CaUJs0tb — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) December 2, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.