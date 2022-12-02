Contests
Suspect plotted Cincinnati man’s murder from inside justice center, prosecutors say

Two men face aggravated murder charges in the slaying of Donte Hollis.
The Hamilton County Justice Center
The Hamilton County Justice Center(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A co-conspirator in the slaying of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis plotted the alleged murder from behind bars at the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police found Hollis around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 on Beekman Street in Millvale.

Hollis was shot and killed while sitting on his own front porch, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. He died at the scene.

Earlier this week, Cincinnati police announced the arrest of Wendall Foster, 26 on a murder charge in Hollis’ death.

Foster was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit with the help of the United States Marshalls Service, Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, and the Erlanger Police Department.

On Friday, CPD announced the arrest of 35-year-old Arthur Smith.

Arthur Smith and Wendall Foster
Arthur Smith and Wendall Foster(Cincinnati Police Department)

Smith is already at the Hamilton County Justice Center charged in the 2021 murder of a Northside handyman, Antwan Morris.

RELATED | Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: ‘This city loved my son’

Prosecutors maintain Smith shot Morris and then disposed of the gun. Smith, however, is arguing self defense, according to a filing last month.

He claims in the filing he approached the apartment, was attacked by Morris, pushed through a door into a stairwell and engaged in a wrestling match as they grappled down the stairs. Then Morris took out a gun from his pocket and “fired a shot apparently into his own abdomen as [Smith] was defending himself,” the filing reads.

Smith was arrested on that murder charge in November 2021, according to jail records. He has not bonded out since then, according to case documents.

The prosecutor’s office confirms Smith is accused of conspiring to murder Hollis from inside the jail.

Cincinnati police issued an arrest warrant for Hollis in a Bond Hill shooting earlier this year. Court documents show the victim was his own uncle, whom he is accused of shooting multiple times.

A Hamilton County grand jury on Friday indicted Foster and Smith on one count each of aggravated murder, two counts each of murder and one count each of felony assault in Hollis’ death.

Foster also faces a tampering with evidence charge.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

Davonte Hollis
Davonte Hollis(Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

