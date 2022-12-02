Contests
Victim recounts West End double-shooting with critical injuries

She says she asked someone for help and they kept walking.
(MGN)
By Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger in a double-shooting in the West End Sunday.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Linn Streets.

Two people were injured. A 24-year-old victim spoke on the condition of anonymity Thursday after learning the other victim remains in critical condition.

“I was walking home on Linn and Poplar streets when I was shot,” the woman said.

Police found the two victims two blocks apart. The woman says she tried to get help from a passerby upon realizing she’d been shot in both legs.

“He said they were shooting and you should hurry and get home,” she recalled. “I reached out for him and told him I was shot and needed help.”

His response haunts her days later. “I let him know I was shot and I needed help, and he kept going,” she said.

She called 911 herself.

The shooter remains at-large.

“I saw many people outside, and no one helped. No one is speaking out. This person is still out there,” she said. “If it were their family, they would ant someone to say something.”

It will be some time before the woman can walk normally.

Police have not released suspect information.

