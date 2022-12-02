Contests
Woman gives birth the same day she wins the lottery

Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won $100,000 in the Powerball on Nov. 9, just hours after welcoming...
Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won $100,000 in the Powerball on Nov. 9, just hours after welcoming a baby girl into the world.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina lucked out twice in one day -- winning the lottery the same day her third child was born.

Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won $100,000 in the Powerball on Nov. 9, just hours after welcoming a baby girl into the world.

“I feel like she brought me my luck,” Hernandez told the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I’m so thankful.”

Hernandez said she used the birthdays of her two sons to pick the numbers.

She matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“When I found out, I cried,” she said. “I’m just so excited and happy.”

She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday and took home $65,015 after taxes.

Hernandez said a large amount of her winnings will go toward paying for her house.

