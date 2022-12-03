2 people hospitalized following crash in Queensgate

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash occurred in Queensgate early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati District Fire Chief Joseph Stallo.

Stallo says firefighters were called to the 400 block of Gest Street around 4:20 a.m. and found a car hit a pole.

Two people were inside the car when the crash occurred, but one was trapped and had to be extricated, according to Stallo.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers are investigating the cause of the accident.

