All aboard! The Cincinnati Zoo unveils new train in time for the holidays

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden took the wrapping off its new choo-choo train Friday.

It’s green-colored, and it’s electric!

The new train is now chugging through the bright light tunnel that’s part of the 40th annual PNC Festival of Lights.

It’s estimated to save the zoo more than $35,000 on fuel and maintenance costs every year, affirming the zoo’s status as the greenest zoo in America while moving it closer to its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2025.

The cars supposedly offer more leg room for visitors as well as being somewhat wider than they were on the old train.

“While we are sad (for sentimental reasons) to say goodbye to our classic, diesel-fueled train, we are excited to make the switch to a sustainable, lower maintenance, electric train,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “The solar panels that visitors park under are basically powering the train. It charges overnight and during loading and unloading, so it’s always ready to take passengers for a fun ride.”

MORE

Cincinnati Zoo named nation’s best zoo in USA Today contest

Cincinnati Zoo pays tribute to Fiona with new nutcracker statue

Cincinnati Zoo expecting another baby animal in summer 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.