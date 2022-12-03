Cincinnati Animal Care hosts "Puppypalooza" adoption event.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Animal CARE is hosting a puppy adoption event, “Puppypalooza,” Saturday.

The event will be held at the Pet Adoption Center at 3262 Highland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event organizers say they will reduce adoption fees for puppies under six months to $100 from $200.

The fees include the following:

Spray/neuter surgery

age appropriate vaccines

Microchip

“We don’t want puppies at the shelter,” said Ray Anderson, Community Engagement Manager. “With weaker immune systems, a critically overcrowded shelter is not the place for young puppies, so we like to get them into foster homes ASAP. This weekend at the Pet Adoption Center, their fosters will be bringing them in to get adopted!”

Customers do not need an appointment.

