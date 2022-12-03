Decreasing clouds and cold temperatures

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The warmest part of Saturday will be around dawn with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will then fall again with windy conditions lingering into the afternoon and late-day wind chills in the 20s and low 30s.

Sunday looks dry for the Bengals game. The sky will be variably cloudy and temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s. Rain chances return once again Sunday night and last into Tuesday morning.

After that a cold pattern takes over from the 8th through the 16th of DEC, and likely longer, high temps should be mostly in the 30s with lows in the 20s.

