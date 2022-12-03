Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Door-to-door energy contractor accused of stealing NKY woman’s wedding bands

‘You took a lot of memories and sentiment, and you’re an awful person.’
By Ken Brown
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a woman they say stole jewelry from inside an Elsmere home while working as a contractor.

The victim, Denise Rice, says she hired the contractors to make her home more energy efficient, but in the process, she says they robbed her of irreplaceable items.

The two contractors showed up at her Dell Street home in May, Rice says. They gave her a pamphlet saying they worked for Duke Energy and said they were in the area making upgrades hat would help lower the energy bill.

Duke Energy verifies the contractors worked for Honeywell, a company Duke contracts with to go into homes and improve energy efficiency.

“He did the doors and stuff, and she did lights in the bedroom and lights in the bedroom,” Rice recalled.

She says the contractors went to work changing light bulbs and adding the latest energy-efficient tools and gadgets to her home. Then they left.

Rice didn’t realize the jewelry was missing until months later.

“I don’t wear jewelry,” she said. “I cook. I don’t wear jewelry. I did not go into my jewelry box until July 4th [...]to get my wedding bands.”

Rice says she knew she hadn’t misplaced them because she keeps them in the same place. But she searched anyway, and they never turned up.

“I got in the jewelry box and started digging and I was like, ’Oh my God, I’m missing five!’”

Rice called Elsmere PD, which launched an investigation that ultimately named 42-year-old Amber Kleiman as the suspect. The second contractor has not been charged.

Police say Kleiman pawned Rice’s rings at a Cheviot pawn shop, which she visited multiple times.

Investigators were unable to recover the missing jewelry because it had been melted down already. They were only able to confirm two of Rice’s rings had been taken to the shop.

By law, the pawn shops only had to keep the rings in their original form for 15 days before melting them down.

Rice has this message for Kleiman: “You an awful person. You took a lot of memories and sentiment, and you’re an awful person.”

Duke Energy is working with Rice to resolve the matter.

The company said in a statement:

“The safety and security of our customers is our primary concern. We take this responsibility very seriously. We appreciate this incident was recently brought to our attention and will be investigating the matter.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the second half of the...
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation
Molly Krebs
Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy
WATCH: Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video
Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video: WATCH
Car crashes into Colerain Township gas station
Man identified after deadly crash into Colerain Township gas station
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container

Latest News

Dr. O'dell Owens has been selected to receive the first Clara Barton Humanitarian of the Year...
Hundreds gather to honor life of Dr. O’dell Owens
The Hamilton County Justice Center
Suspect plotted Cincinnati man’s murder from inside justice center, prosecutors say
The Forest Fair Mall has been around since the 1980s and is considered the second-biggest mall...
Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection
Scott Wilson, 57, was indicted on involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide charges on...
Tri-State convict’s motion leads to new discovery, reckless homicide charge against him