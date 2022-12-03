Police at scene of reported shooting in Elmwood Place

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating reports of a shooting Friday night in Elmwood Place.

It happened in the 8300 block of Vine Street. The call came in at 9:37 p.m.

Injuries are not yet confirmed but a man driving by says his back window was shot out.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

BREAKING: Police are investigating a shooting on Vine st. in Elmwood Place. A man driving by says his back window was shot out. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/nwQT979bGg — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) December 3, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.