Police at scene of reported shooting in Elmwood Place
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating reports of a shooting Friday night in Elmwood Place.
It happened in the 8300 block of Vine Street. The call came in at 9:37 p.m.
Injuries are not yet confirmed but a man driving by says his back window was shot out.
FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.
