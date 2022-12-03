Contests
Police at scene of reported shooting in Elmwood Place

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating reports of a shooting Friday night in Elmwood Place.

It happened in the 8300 block of Vine Street. The call came in at 9:37 p.m.

Injuries are not yet confirmed but a man driving by says his back window was shot out.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

