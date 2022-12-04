Contests
1 person seriously injured after OTR shooting, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is seriously injured after a shooting took place in Over-the-Rhine around midnight Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say the shooting occurred on E. Liberty Street near the Shell gas station.

One victim was rushed to the hospital, police said.

Officers have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.

During the investigation, officers discovered that two more victims showed up at the hospital.

Police say those victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not stated if there is a suspect.

The shooting is still under investigation.

