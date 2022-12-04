Avondale native nominated for Grammy after working with Beyoncé

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati native is nominated for a Grammy award for two songs he co-produced on Beyoncé's “Renaissance,” which is up for album of the year.

Sal Dali, who grew up in Avondale, was overcome with joy when he saw ‘Saliou Diagne,’ his real name, listed among the category’s nominees on a Twitter Livestream of the 65th Grammy Nominations.

“They had every single person’s name that was part of the album listed,” the 40-year-old said. “It hit different when I actually saw my name. I got a little misty-eyed for a second.”

Dali recalls his first industry job working as a studio apprentice at Cincinnati-based producer, Hi-Tek’s Teklabs Studios, and how he pictured himself earning the industry’s most coveted award one day.

“It’s just something that I’ve been obsessing over for years before I’d even seen a clear path to it,” Dali shared. “Like I was looking back at old tweets from 10 years ago when I was telling them, ‘I’m getting the Grammy next year.”

Took a little longer than i I thought it would, but we here https://t.co/EyoNocyopq — Sal Dali (@saldalilama) November 15, 2022

Dali’s life changed last year when he was called to come to Los Angeles to work on projects with his production partners. Neither of them had any idea they would bump into Beyoncé at a recording studio.

The multi-platinum singer recruited them to contribute tracks with a “dance/disco vibe.”

As it turned out, their songs “Alien Superstar” and “Summer Renaissance” made the tracklisting, and Dali now lives in LA full-time.

Before music became his main passion, he hoped to become a professional basketball player and played at The Seven Hills School and briefly for Wittenburg University.

Nanci Mays, 40, of Western Hills, remembers him as one of her “best friends” when they attended the Academy of World Languages in Evanston together in fifth grade.

“I remember him always being taller than all of us,” Mays said. “He would tell us that Scottie Pippen is his 7th cousin.”

Towering at 6′7″, it is not hard to imagine Dali dominating the basketball court.

“Everything works out how it’s supposed to,” Dali said. “I guess it kind of put a battery in my back when I started pursuing music; it just gave me a thing in the back of my mind to never give up on a dream again. Whatever dream you have, just see it all the way through.”

Besides the height gene, music is also part of Dali’s bloodline. His grandfather was a jazz drummer and his father once played in a band in Senegal doing Jimi Hendrix covers.

“My dad used to practice his guitar in the basement and he bought me a little Casio keyboard when I was like five,” Dali explained. “He taught me a couple of keys to play so I would have something to do while he was practicing. It’s crazy; I still remember those keys.”

Dali’s father put music on the back burner when he came to the U.S. in the late ‘70s to attend college and pursue better opportunities.

When asked about his family’s reaction to his nomination, he said, “Oh man, they’re so happy. It’s been a tough year for my family. My older sister passed away in August, so anything for my family to be happy about was a blessing this year.”

According to the Grammy’s website, album of the year trophies are awarded to artists, featured artists, songwriters of new material, producers, recording engineers, mixers and mastering engineers.

