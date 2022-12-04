Chase ‘expected to play’ against Chiefs, NFL insider says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase is “expected to play” in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs even though he is still listed as questionable, according to ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter.

Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase, who has missed the past four games with a hairline hip fracture and is listed as questionable for Sunday, is expected to play vs. the Chiefs, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2022

A good sign that Chase could be on the field come Sunday is that he was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Chase, who has been sidelined for the past four games with a hip injury, did say Wednesday he preparing to play this week.

Also, very important, Ja'Marr was full go in practice today. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 2, 2022

There was hope the second-year wide receiver was going to make his return in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

Chase explained that he told Head Coach Zac Taylor that he didn’t feel comfortable enough to return to the field in Nashville.

Without the young star, the Bengals took down the Titans to pick up their third win in four games with Chase on the sideline.

When he does return to the field, Chase says he has no doubt he will still be the explosive playmaker that defenses have come to fear.

Another important piece of the Bengals’ offense is also questionable for Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

Joe Mixon (concussion) missed last week’s win in Tennessee and is listed as questionable for the AFC Championship game rematch, the team’s injury report shows.

Unlike Chase, Mixon was a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

The Bengals and Chiefs kick off Sunday’s game from Paycor Stadium at 4:25 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.