Cloudy, seasonable start to the week with evening rain chances

Much of Monday is dry with the exception for an evening chance
Rain chances increase Monday night into Tuesday with more opportunities for rain each day in the work week.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds move into the tri-state heading into late Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday will start in the mid 20s before seasonable temps arrive in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

We can’t rule out a slight chance for an evening sprinkle or light rain shower, but the daylight hours look to be dry.

Scattered rain showers arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning, keeping overnight lows in the low 40s as highs Tuesday go into the low 50s. Chances for rain showers are on and off Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with best chances on Thursday. Highs each day will be in the 50s with lows in the 40s. Rain chances end by Friday midday as more seasonable air returns to the tri-state.

Rain once again moves back in the forecast late Saturday night into Sunday before colder air moves in the following week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

