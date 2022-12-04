Contests
Cooler but sunny Sunday ahead of work week rain chances

Milder air returns as rain chances increase during the work week
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday morning will start off with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s with light winds. There will be a few mid-to-high level clouds, but will move out as abundant sunshine is expected midday through the afternoon. The thermometer won’t climb much, with high temperatures only forecast in the low 40s. The Cincinnati Bengals tailgate, in-game and post-game will be chilly, but quiet weather-wise.

Skies will become variably cloudy heading into Monday as moisture moves into the region. Can’t rule out a slight chance for an evening shower, but most of the day is dry with seasonable temperatures.

Scattered rain showers arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning, keeping overnight lows in the low 40s as highs Tuesday go into the low 50s. Chances for rain showers are on and off Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with best chances on Thursday. Highs each day will be in the 50s with lows in the 40s. Rain chances end by Friday midday as more seasonable air returns to the tri-state.

We are keeping an eye going into the middle of December, where we could see colder air in the tri-state along with moisture chances. Stay tuned!

